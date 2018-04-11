HBO released the highly-anticipated trailer for the docu-series Being Serena, which chronicles the pregnancy, marriage and life of world-class athlete, Serena Williams.

In the minute-and-a-half long trailer, the tennis superstar grapples with the fear and joy she felt from winning a Grand Slam Title while pregnant with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Her sister Venus Williams also jokes in the trailer about “wanting a rematch” against her younger sibling, since the cards were dealt unevenly.

“It was two against one,” she laughs.

“I’ve always envisioned myself as a mom,” Serena says about her new family with husband Alexis Ohanian. “But it happened so unexpectedly.”

To conclude the trailer, Williams muses a few parting words of wisdom, which could hint at something greater for the sports icon.

“Without fear, without doubt, without discomfort, what is there for a person to overcome?” she asks.

“I can’t wait to share what I have been through the past year with you all,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “My whole life has completely changed.”

The five-part series will premiere May 2nd on HBO.