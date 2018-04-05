English Grime artist Skepta can add the title of “Chief” to his resume. The “Ghost Ride” musician was recently presented with his Chieftaincy title in his parents home of Ogun State, Nigeria. Skepta’s parents emigrated to the UK from Nigeria, and Skepta was born in North London. He will be referred to as “Amuludun of Odo Aje,” which translates to “Chief Entertainer of Odo Aje.” “Chieftain titles are given in recognition of a positive contribution to community wellbeing – which Skepta’s done through entertainment,” writes BBC News. The musician has spent a lot of time in the country, and has performed at shows and festivals in the area. Recently, he held a “Homecoming” concert in collaboration with BBK Africa, which featured performances from artists such as Not3s, J Hus, Wavy The Creator, Odunsi The Engine, Wizkid and Davido. “Thank you to the Baale, Chiefs of Odo Aje and King for presenting me with my Chieftaincy title today,” he wrote on Instagram after the Wednesday (Apr. 4). “I am honoured and will continue to put time and love into Nigeria, especially the community of Odo Aje.” Skepta’s rumored girlfriend Naomi Campbell congratulated him on social media. “Congratulations Chief Joseph Olaitan Adenoma!” she wrote via Twitter.