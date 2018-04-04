Snoop Dogg has proven time and time again that he can switch music lanes with ease and still break records. From Reggae to Funk to Gospel, the legendary artist has managed to debut cohesive bodies of work, but not without a little bit of detraction from consumers.

Once his gospel-based Bible of Love album was released on March 16, the California native received praise but a lot of criticism. According to Okayplayer, the 46-year-old answered a reporter’s question on how he views “secular artists” producing gospel projects.

“The devil is a lie. I thought church was supposed to welcome sinners. If the church was full of saints, it wouldn’t be right.” he said. “So if you’re finding somebody trying to find their way back home, the natural thing to do is be warm and welcoming, open your arms, and say, ‘Brother, we accept you for who you are and what you going through. Come as you are.'”

Snoop Dogg also reiterated that his album is not an attempt at making more money, but a homage to his renewed faith. “This is not a money-driven project. This is a spirit driven project,” he said. “It was always in me. The moment that I came into the music industry, I’ve always had gospel music influences, I always referred to my savior Jesus Christ on most of the records that I spoke on.” As a born-again Christian, the “Words Are Few” artist shared that it was time to exalt that moment and create an album that was rooted in love.

Bible of Love debuted at No. 1 on the Top Gospel Albums chart, HipHopDX notes. Snoop Dogg’s latest offering was even described as “heaven-sent” by the Los Angeles Times.