On Lil Wayne’s Dedication 2, Weezy boldly claimed he was the best rapper, and his words were personified Sunday (Apr. 8) when the upcoming super-group, SOB x RBE, threw rocks when they alleged they’re “hotter” than the Migos.

“You can tell the Migos we’re the hottest group in the game. On my momma,” Yhung T.O., a member of the Vallejo, CA collective exclaimed during a concert in Santa Ana, CA. “And since the only n****s we competing with is the Migos, f**k the Migos,” T.O. added before the DJ dropped the beat to “Paramedic,” their standout single from the K. Dot curated The Black Panther Album.

Although this seems like SOB x RBE are merely shooting bullets in the sky, the members’ solo and group projects are sweeping through The West and Midwest, helping them amass a cult-like following. The group has since been added to Post Malone’s nationwide tour, and by gunning for the Migos’ spot SOB x RBE is not only showing confidence in their trajectory they are also keeping alive the competitive spirit that hip-hop was built on.