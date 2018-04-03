Prominent apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be commemorated with an official state funeral by the South African government, ABC News reports. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Madikizela-Mandela will be put to rest on April 14 during a national funeral.

The 81-year-old activist died on Monday (Apr. 2) at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, reportedly in the company of loved ones and family. She was mainly known for taking charge in the fight against apartheid after her husband, the late Nelson Mandela was incarcerated for 27 years.

Ramaphosa publicly praised her legacy in an issued statement: “In the coming days, as we mourn the passing of this heroine of our struggle, let us reflect on her rich, remarkable and meaningful life,” he stated. “Let us draw inspiration from the struggles that she fought and the dream of a better society to which she dedicated her life.”

“There will be many other memorial functions across the country‚ in almost every province,” Ramaphosa contined, reportedly speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home. “We would like to express our gratitude and our thanks to many across the country and the world who are wishing us well‚ who are wishing her movement well.”

When news of the public figure’s death was made known, the masses swiftly reacted on Twitter:

Mama Winnie. Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela-Mandela. You deserved a year back for every year you were banned. One for every year you were jailed, hounded, terrorized. One for every year you were erased from the liberation you led, by the party you built. Amandla!#Winnie pic.twitter.com/ltjRINEA4D — Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) April 2, 2018

WINNIE Madikizela-Mandela (Sept. 26, 1936-Apr. 2, 2018): Asked in 1994 about possibility of reconciliation with Madiba, Winnie said: “I am not fighting to be the country’s First Lady. In fact, I am not the sort of person to carry beautiful flowers and be an ornament to everyone” pic.twitter.com/S6R9YWoAkv — Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) April 2, 2018