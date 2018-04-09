During Grammy season, Spiff TV gave us the scoop on his revolutionary single “Thinkin” featuring Future Hendrix, his artist Anuel AA and Latin Trap star Bad Bunny. Recently, Funk Flex dropped the coveted single during his mix show on Hot 97. Now the next single off his upcoming album The Union is officially available everywhere.

“I am excited to finally share this incredible global song with the world alongside these incredible artists Bad Bunny, Anuel AA and Future, who I am honored to call my friends and inspirations,” Spiff said. “Working with the hottest names in the Latin trap and hip-hop worlds has been a trip and the world will finally be able to.” Future kicks off The Runners-produced banger with his addictive hook followed by Bad Bunny, who dishes out his rapid Spanish bars. Anuel, who’s currently waiting to be released from jail, comes through to close out the song. The single’s artwork features all four artists in anime, which foreshadows what’s to come in the upcoming visual for the single.

“I’m doing something crazy with the [“Thinkin”] video too,” Spiff told VIBE Viva back in February. “My guys do anime like straight out of Japan. We’re going to link up and do something crazy. It’s going to be official. I haven’t seen anyone really do a music video as a cartoon with real anime. Even in the Spanish world, I’ll be the first one to do it.”

The Union is expected to feature a handful of artists from the hip-hop and urban Latin worlds. Look out for the album to drop this Summer. For now, listen to Spiff TV’s new single “Thinkin” below.