On Aug. 11, 2017 white nationalists, and neo-nazis demonstrated in Charlottesville, Va for a “Unite The Right” rally. About 250 mostly young white men gathered wearing white polos, khakis and holding tiki torches as they chanted phrases such as “White Lives Matter!” and “You will not replace us!” As a result, 32-year-old Heather Hayer was killed and DeAndre Harris, a young black man, was severely beaten.

One year later on Aug. 10 2018, prolific filmmaker Spike Lee will return to theaters with his newest motion picture BlackkKlansman. The film is centered around Ron Stallworth who in the late 1970s infiltrated the highest levels of the Klu Klux Klan through phone conversations and the help of a white cop who pretended to be him during meetings.

Playing Stallworth is John David Washington, Denzel Washington’s son, and Stallworth’s accomplice is played by Flip Zimmerman. Lee took to Instagram to tease the forthcoming project. “Git Ready Fo’ BLACKkKLANSMAN,” he wrote in the caption. “And Dat’s Da Righteous Truth,Ruth.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Academy-Award winner Jordan Peele is among the producers of the film. Laura Harrier and Topher Grace also star in the film.