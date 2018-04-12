Who doesn’t like a two-for-one deal? Two business behemoths that entertainment lovers have come to depend on, Spotify and Hulu, have joined forces to offer a combined subscription plan. According to Deadline, for $12.99 a month, subscribers get to experience the joy of ad-free music listening on Spotify Premium as well as have access to Hulu’s basic, ad-supported service of 75,000 film and TV titles.

The “Spotify, Now With Hulu” plan is simply an enhancement of a low-cost service offered to students. “Based on the outstanding performance of the Spotify and Hulu student package, it’s clear that consumers love to combine their music and television experiences together,” said Tim Connolly, SVP, Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Hulu. “Hulu and Spotify are brands that are defining how fans connect with entertainment in the future, and we are excited to expand our partnership to bring this combined package to all existing and new Spotify Premium subscribers.”

Newbies interested in this offering can officially subscribe this summer, while existing Spotify Premium members can reap the benefits of this package right now. For just 99 cents more, subscribers who qualify can sample Hulu’s limited-ads platform for three months. Let the binge watching (and listening) begin.

