Stephen Curry Drafts Sony Pictures Television For Development Deal

Stephen Curry is currently balancing the gruelling schedule of the NBA Playoffs and preparing for a momentous occasion when he welcomes the birth of his third child with wife Ayesha Curry. On top of these major moments in his 30-year-old life, the two-time NBA champion recently inked a development deal with Sony, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Film and television content that Curry and Sony will churn out for the masses will emphasize faith-based programming and shows that the entire family can watch. The creations will be formed under Curry’s production company, Unanimous Media.

The partnership is a multi-year deal, a feat that Curry is excited to get started. “I’ve been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively,” Curry said in a statement to THR. “Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion.”

Curry’s Golden State Warriors are currently going head-to-head with the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the playoffs. The Warriors lead the series 3-1. The next match takes place on Tuesday evening (Apr. 24) at the Warriors’ Oracle Arena.