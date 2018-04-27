After a delightful roll out of singles and music videos, Janelle Monae’s third studio album Dirty Computer is finally here. The singer recently debuted the album on Apr. 27, featuring a number of A-list guest appearances.

The 14-track album, which has been in production since Monae worked on the critically-acclaimed films Moonlight and Hidden Figures, features appearances from Pharrell Williams, Zoe Kravitz, Grimes, and Brian Wilson. The album arrives shortly after Monae debuted an “emotion picture” starring frequent collaborator Tessa Thompson on BET. She also released visuals for three singles: “Make Me Feel,” “Pynk,” and “I Like That” all of which have been dubbed female-empowering anthems.

In other Janelle Monae news, the songstress has been making headlines for her candid conversations about sexuality. In here recent cover story with Rolling Stone, the singer revealed that she identifies as pansexual – an orientation that his attracted to people regardless of gender identity. Monae also disclosed that she has been in committed relationships with both men and women. “Being a black queer woman in America … someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-** motherf**ker,” she told the publication.

Janelle Monae will embark on a 28-show tour across North America in support of her album on Aug. 4. You can stream Dirty Computer below, and watch the short film above.