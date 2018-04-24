Suge Knight’s murder trial is finally moving forward after a Los Angeles judge scheduled Sept. 24 as Knight’s next day in court, The New York Daily News reports. The former music mogul, born Marion Knight, was charged with murder and attempted murder following the death of Terry Carter. The incident occurred in Compton, Calif., in 2015. Knight has been in custody ever since at L.A. County Jail.

Knight’s visit at court this past Monday (Apr. 23) comes after a brief stint at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center earlier this month. “He had eye surgery,” his sister, Karen Anderson, said. “He was in a lot of pain — a lot of pain. His left eye is partially blind.”

Anderson also said the family is trying to hire another lawyer for Knight. His two previous attorneys were charged in March with conspiring to bribe potential witnesses. After dealing with about 15 lawyers, his new court-appointed counsel will be Albert Deblanc Jr.

On Monday, Deblanc shut down rumours that his client was allegedly attempting to recruit Jose Baez, the same lawyer that defended Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murder charges in July 2011.