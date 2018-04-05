Suge Knight has reportedly been rushed to the hospital, the New York Daily News reports. the Death Row Records founder was escorted to the hospital on Apr. 2, after being moved from a Los Angeles County jail.

At this time, the cause of his medical emergency is unknown, TMZ reports. Knight has complained about a series of health concerns, including “dangerous blood clots.”

This isn’t the first time Knight has been taken to the emergency room. In Mar. 2016, the 52-year-old was reportedly taken to the hospital for an immediate appendix surgery. He was also escorted by ambulance to the hospital multiple times since he was initially arrested in regards to the Feb. 2015 murder of Cle “Bone” Sloan.

The medical reports come just a days before Knight is expected to appear on trial in his murder case. In regards to his legal case, Knight’s fiancee, Toi-Lin Kelly was reportedly sentence to three years in prison for reportedly helping Knight get around a court-ordered stipulation. Knight’s lawyers have also been accused of tampering with evidence and threatening witness.

It’s unclear whether Knight’s latest hospital visit will affect his upcoming trial. Keep it locked here, as this story is still developing.