Swae Lee, the infectiously melodic half of Rae Sremmurd, has consistently proven that he has the Midas touch when it comes to making hit records. As he and his right-hand man come close to dropping Sremmlife 3, he brings us some much-needed summertime vibes with his new single from his solo end of the three album trio “Guatemala,” featuring his brother Slim Jxmmi.

With tropical-tinged production that rings very similar to French Montana’s 2017 smash (featuring Swae Lee himself), Unforgettable, the Tupelo, Miss. brethren join forces to make us practically beg for the summer to come rushing back. His hypnotic melodies on this record matched with the Caribbean tinged drum batters takes us a groovy place where love is free and we’re all on his musical island of “litty-ness.”

Swae Lee’s insatiable offering was unveiled last night (April 11), as he tweeted that he was dropping more new music from his solo album, SwaeCation.

MY NEW SINGLE DROPS TONIGHT OFF OF “SwaeCation” 🌴 I HOPE YOU GUYS ENJOY IT HOWS IT SOUNDING ?👀😈 pic.twitter.com/AGNUNu74Cr — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) April 11, 2018

“Guatemala” is Rae Sremmurd’s latest release from their forthcoming triple album (the duo previously unveiled “Chanel” last week). The album will include released bangers “Powerglide” featuring Juicy J, “Brxnks Truck,” and “T’d Up.” The triple album will be available later this year.