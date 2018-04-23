During the second Coachella weekend, SZA was inspired by Cardi B’s determination to put on a good show all while being pregnant.

“Bartier Cardi” gave the last Coachella weekend her all, bringing out “real bad b**ch SZA,” Bad Bunny and J Balvin to share the stage with her. Cardi performed songs from her Invasion of Privacy album with high energy, no trace of exhaustion or complaints.

SZA took to social media to say Cardi’s hang-tough attitude was an inspiration, telling followers she “dead ass saw this queen at 2am last night and she WASN’T sitting.” When a fan who objected to SZA’s praise of the “Bodak Yellow” artist suggested SZA can “do better,” SZA came to Cardi’s defense.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh5ilzejZZ9/?taken-by=sza

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 22, 2018 at 9:34pm PDT

“I’m sorry, are you in your third trimester? Did you perform at Coachella? How many hours you worked today?” SZA captioned.

The “Get Up 10” rapper invested about $300,000 into her stage set for both weekends. In a Sirius XM interview, she said 10-hour rehearsals went into making both Coachella weekends something her fans would remember. Cardi B also made sure to bring out a few guests during her set including, YG and Chance The Rapper.

Cardi B is also rumored to be collaborating with Jennifer Lopez for a song with DJ Khaled. She was also named one of Time’s 100 most influential people.