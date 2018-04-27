SZA continues to roll out more visuals in support of her debut album Ctrl. In the latest drop, the singer surprised fans with “Doves in the Wind” featuring Kendrick Lamar. With K. Dot’s expertise, the songstress turns into an a**-kicking Kung-Fu warrior ready to put up a fight.

When the song was first released, many fans assumed it was an “anti-man” anthem, but the visual seems to be singing a different tune. In the video, which was exclusively released on Spotify, SZA takes lessons from Sensei Lamar. After learning a series of martial arts moves and levitation techniques, SZA progressively transforms into a Kung-Fu master. The two even engage in an intense face-off towards the end.

This is the fifth video to be released from the album. It follows the visuals for “Love Galore,” “Supermodel,” “The Weekend,” and “Broken Clocks.” Just ahead of the latest video release, SZA performed at Coachella’s 2018 music festiva, and appeared in a surprise set with Cardi B. The singer also defended the Bronx rapper on Instagram after a fan attempted to diss Cardi for being pregnant. “Hating on bomb a** self made working pregnant women?” SZA pressed the fan. “U could do better.”

Additionally, SZA is gearing up for the Championship Tour, alongside TDE family, Kendrick, Schoolboy Q, Lance Skiiiwalker, Jay Rock.