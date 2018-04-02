SZA & Missy Elliott Tease Possible Collaboration On Twitter

Since her torrid run in 2017, SZA has gained a legion of supporters, especially after her captivating release, CTRL. Though the singer tantalized fans last month with the possibility of retirement after her sophomore album, she is still hoping to notch several dream collaborations, just in case she does decide to walk away for good.

This past weekend, SZA responded to a fan’s tweet on Twitter, who suggested that she and Missy Elliott should entertain the thought of collaborating together.

“A dangerous dream I only dreamt in me dreams,” SZA said. Missy caught wind of her response and echoed her sentiments. “Sounds like a scorcher banger to me!,” exclaimed Elliott on Twitter.

In her interview with Flaunt last month, SZA revealed how she’s tirelessly working on making the “best music” of her life.

“My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage,” she told the outlet. “I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that… because it’s going to be my last album.”

Check out their tweets below.

A dangerous dream I only dreamt in me dreams 😰✨ https://t.co/jjpAaGjdMk — SZA (@sza) April 1, 2018

Sounds like a SCORCHER BANGA to me🔥🔥🔥 Mercy!💯 https://t.co/jzAAmJalIX — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 1, 2018

This article was originally published on Billboard.