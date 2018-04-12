SZA Stuns On the Cover Of ‘V Magazine”s Music Issue

SZA kills it as V Magazine’s 2018 Music Issue cover star. The CTRL musician and pop star Dua Lipa will appear on their own respective covers, and superstars Jada Pinkett-Smith and Katy Perry will interview them, respectively.

Billboard had an exclusive look of the covers, photos and interviews before they’re available on newsstands May 3. The NJ native discussed her awkward childhood and her sensitivity, which she attributes to her mother.

“I’m super sensitive, and my mother made me extra sensitive because she’s just so unapologetically loving,” she explained to the Girls Trip star. “I’ve realized some people don’t hug in their families, or say that they love each other all day. My family tells me they love me all day.”

“It’s beautiful that you see the power, the feminine spirit, in your mother — in a world where the feminine is really kind of degraded, not respected in its truest form,” said Smith.

The “Broken Clocks” musician was also asked about her artistic energy, which she says is fueled by love.

“In my music, it’s really hard to be super-conscious; I’m in another state of consciousness when I’m making music,” she explains. “But when I’m my most effective, that mode of healing is when I get to perform and see everybody. I send out and absorb love. Meet-and-greets are a new thing I never got to do before. I meet, like, 200 people before each show. We hug each other and really look at each other. Healing and loving people, I guess that’s me.”