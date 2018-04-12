has hustled his way to the top of the rap game and this July, the King of the South will share his hustling secrets with a group of “business-minded” men and women as part of his new competition series with BET aptly titled The Grand Hustle.

T.I (aka Tip Harris), will serve as an executive producer of the show, which centers on 16 aspiring “hustlers” competing to see if they have what it takes to earn the coveted, six-figure position at T.I’s Grand Hustle empire. The series features 12 hour-long episodes that will take place in Tip’s stomping grounds of Atlanta.

“The Grand Hustle Empire is always expanding so therefore, we needed to add a very talented, highly skilled executive to our team,” Harris said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter if you got your hustle at Harvard or the hood, The Grand Hustle is about how you handle business and what you can do for the brand so I wanted to create a show that offers an equal playing field.”

Tip will produce the series alongside fellow executive producer Brian Sher, who says the rapper is “one of the smartest most impressive businessmen I have ever met.” Sher adds: “His business acumen is second to none, and his entrepreneurial spirit is unmatched. I’m excited for the world to get a window into how Tip thinks and operates.”

T.I. and Sher will work with Christian Sarabia (EP), Johnny Petillo (EP/Showrunner) and Vinnie Kaufman (EP/Showrunner) on the show, which will be produced by 51 Minds Entertainment. The Grand Hustle premieres July 19 at 10 p.m on BET.

This story was originally published on Billboard.