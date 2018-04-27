Tamia Makes A Return With “Leave It Smokin”

The always beautiful Tamia made a return to R&B today with the release of her new single, “Leave it Smokin,” a song from her forthcoming LP Passion Like Fire.

Produced by hitmaker Salaam Remi, who also co-wrote the song, is a four-minute ballad that finds the veteran crooner looking for passions to fuel her needs.

“I don’t want to talk/ I just want to lay inside your arms/ I don’t want to play it safe (no) / I just want to break every rule like criminals,” she sings atop the uptempo production, which is reminiscent of ’90s dance. The song is Tamia’s first single since releasing her 2015 album, Love Life, which included singles “Stuck with Me” and “Sandwich and a Soda,” sings Tamia.

This year also marks the 20th year anniversary of her self-titled debut album, which saw her release gems like “So Into You,” “Imagination” and “You Put a Move on My Heart.”

Stream “Leave it Smokin’ below.