Tank And The Bangas’ New Song “Smoke.Netflix.Chill” Sounds Like Springtime
As April’s temperatures struggle to find day-to-day consistency, new music has been ushering us closer to some sort of seasonal warmth. Tank and the Bangas, the New Orleans-bred group whose charismatic Tiny Desk performance took the internet by storm, have cut loose a new song for their growing fanbase to enjoy. Consider “Smoke.Netflix.Chill” ear candy.
The groovy song touches on the dating world’s favorite discussion topic, but puts a sunny spin on it. In addition to “Smoke.Netflix.Chill,” they also dropped a limited edition vinyl record, Live Vibes, released exclusively through Record Store Day. The album was recorded live at Gasa Gasa in New Orleans in 2017 and really speaks to the extent of their live music-making craft.
Consider this the beginning of a busy summer. The five-piece group just closed the books on two Coachella performance before heading out on their live tour. Listen to “Smoke.Netflix.Chill” as well as catch the full list of performance dates below.
Tank and the Bangas Live:
April 20—Indio, CA—Coachella
April 21—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Park
April 22—Charleston, SC—High Water Festival
April 27—New Orleans, LA—Tipitinas
April 28—Oxford, MS—Double Decker Arts Festival
May 3—New Orleans, LA—House Of Blues
May 4—New Orleans, LA—The Civic Theatre
May 6—Memphis, TN—Beale Street Music Festival
May 9—Louisville, KY—Headliners Music Hall
May 11—Richmond, VA—Brown’s Island
May 12—Saxapahaw, NC—New River Ballroom
May 13—Asheville, NC—The Grey Eagle
May 15—Charlotte, NC—Visulite Theatre
May 16—Knoxville, TN—U.S. Cellular Stage at the Bijou Theatre
May 17—Nashville, TN—The Basement East
May 18—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West
May 19—Gulf Shores, AL—Hangout Music Festival
May 24—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore
May 25—Napa, CA—BottleRock Napa Valley
May 27—George, WA—Sasquatch! Festival
June 15—Bergen, Norway—Bergenhus Festning
June 29—Ewijk, Netherlands—De Groene Heuvels
July 7—Copenhagen, Denmark—Pumpehuset
July 27—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival
July 28—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival
August 22—Denver, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 18—Washington, DC—9:30 Club