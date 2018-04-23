As April’s temperatures struggle to find day-to-day consistency, new music has been ushering us closer to some sort of seasonal warmth. Tank and the Bangas, the New Orleans-bred group whose charismatic Tiny Desk performance took the internet by storm, have cut loose a new song for their growing fanbase to enjoy. Consider “Smoke.Netflix.Chill” ear candy.

The groovy song touches on the dating world’s favorite discussion topic, but puts a sunny spin on it. In addition to “Smoke.Netflix.Chill,” they also dropped a limited edition vinyl record, Live Vibes, released exclusively through Record Store Day. The album was recorded live at Gasa Gasa in New Orleans in 2017 and really speaks to the extent of their live music-making craft.

Consider this the beginning of a busy summer. The five-piece group just closed the books on two Coachella performance before heading out on their live tour. Listen to “Smoke.Netflix.Chill” as well as catch the full list of performance dates below.

Tank and the Bangas Live:

April 20—Indio, CA—Coachella

April 21—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Park

April 22—Charleston, SC—High Water Festival

April 27—New Orleans, LA—Tipitinas

April 28—Oxford, MS—Double Decker Arts Festival

May 3—New Orleans, LA—House Of Blues

May 4—New Orleans, LA—The Civic Theatre

May 6—Memphis, TN—Beale Street Music Festival

May 9—Louisville, KY—Headliners Music Hall

May 11—Richmond, VA—Brown’s Island

May 12—Saxapahaw, NC—New River Ballroom

May 13—Asheville, NC—The Grey Eagle

May 15—Charlotte, NC—Visulite Theatre

May 16—Knoxville, TN—U.S. Cellular Stage at the Bijou Theatre

May 17—Nashville, TN—The Basement East

May 18—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

May 19—Gulf Shores, AL—Hangout Music Festival

May 24—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

May 25—Napa, CA—BottleRock Napa Valley

May 27—George, WA—Sasquatch! Festival

June 15—Bergen, Norway—Bergenhus Festning

June 29—Ewijk, Netherlands—De Groene Heuvels

July 7—Copenhagen, Denmark—Pumpehuset

July 27—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival

July 28—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

August 22—Denver, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 18—Washington, DC—9:30 Club