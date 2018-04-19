Pop star Taylor Swift released an acoustic cover of Earth, Wind, & Fire’s “September” as part of the Spotify Singles series, and it’s rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. It’s possible that a viral video of three black women listening to Swift’s version of the classic song for the first time is how a lot of people felt when they heard it.

The women are gathered in the kitchen. The stripped-down acoustic version blares from a Beats pill held by one woman. Utter confusion and disbelief are hard to hide from their faces while another cackles. They’re not alone in their displeasure.

Although co-writer of the band’s hit song, Allee Willis, approved the cover (April 13), saying Swift “is the absolute cherry on top of a very soulful and happy sundae,” the song received a lot of harsh reviews and reactions. SPIN said the quiet acoustic version “drains the song of its funk exuberance and disco free spirit.” Chicago Tribune’s music and visual arts editor Kevin Williams simply said, “No. Just … no.”

These Black Women listening to Taylor Swift’s cover of “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire is SENDING ME 😭😂😭😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/TIFm2137OT — The Vixen of Gay T W I T T E R✊🏾 (@_TheRealKareem_) April 18, 2018

Some are indifferent. NPR’s Music editor claims the song “isn’t the worst thing that happens.” What do you think? Check out the song below and sound off in the comments.