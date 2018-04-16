Teen Arrested For Murder Of 3-Year-Old T’Rhigi Diggs

DeKalb County police have apprehended a teen in connection with the killing of 3-year-old, T’Rhigi Diggs. According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV, investigations into the Easter drive-by shooting that claimed the toddler’s life broke on Thursday (Apr. 12). Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old with murder. Per the DeKalb County Police Department, the unnamed suspect shot Diggs, who was asleep in his mother’s car, after missing his intended target.

“My baby was sleeping, my baby was sleeping in the backseat when I saw the car come past, I saw a paintball gun but then I heard a real gun. When I heard the gunshot, my baby started crying. I didn’t know my baby was shot,” Diggs’ mother, Rashonda Craig, explained before describing how she realized her son was struck less than a mile away from the incident.

And while Diggs’ young age caught the attention of the country when 2 Chainz expressed his condolences via social media in addition to 21 Savage paying for the toddler’s funeral, it’s the assailant’s age that surprised the child’s parents. “I don’t even know how to come at that,” father Jamel Diggs stated when he learned of the suspect’s age. “A 15-year old boy? I’m just glad they found him that’s it…that’s sad, people need to learn how to keep their children in their house, in school.”