Tekashi 6ix9ine got mouths moving once again Monday (Apr. 9), after seemingly implying he’s retiring from the rap game after a short and controversial time in the spotlight.

“Ima quit rapping this year. I accomplished everything I dreamed of in 5 months,” he wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram picture. Just one day ago, he posted an IG video bragging about his successes as a chart staple.

“Two platinum records, three gold records, five months [since] making my debut in the industry. Yet, people be like ‘nobody knows you,'” he said.

It may have been a brief span in the spotlight, but the 21-year-old musician already has two RIAA certified hits under his belt (“GUMMO” went platinum, while “KOODA” went gold), and his debut musical project, Day69, peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

While he’s gotten cosigns and collabos from artists like Offset and Getty Wap, he’s been met with his fair share of detractors, due to his affiliation with gangs and a controversial crime he committed with a minor when he was 18 years old.

Do you think the Brooklynite is serious, or is he just trying to get us talking again?