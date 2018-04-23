The Time’s Up Movement was originally launched at the top of 2018, in order to bring awareness and put an end to gender discrimination and misconduct within the work place. That includes a fight against issues like sexual harassment and the pay gap. The conversation regarding the matter is still going strong, but there are so many voices that we have yet to hear from. Thandie Newton in particular, suggests that she has been excluded from this dialogue, although she’s previously spoken up about her own experiences with harassment and mistreatment. And according to the actress, her isolation has a lot to do with status.

In a new interview with NewsCorp, the Westworld star explained her thoughts on the Time’s Up movement. When asked why she felt like she was left out, she explained: “I wasn’t hot enough.” “I wasn’t mainstream enough and I wasn’t going to be at the Oscars this year, even though I am having a renaissance in my career,” she added. Newtown has been very vocal about her past trauma and experiences. As a teenager, she was allegedly sexually abused by a casting director during an audition. Despite coming forward with her story, she said she felt “ostracized” by Hollywood.

While Newton’s voice has gone virtually unheard in the discussion regarding sexual abuse and misconduct, it seems that she is benefiting from the fight to close the gender pay gap. Newton and her fellow actresses on Westworld have reportedly been promised a wage increase that will match their male counterparts. Of the negotiations process, Newton told Vanity Fair: “It’s really exciting. It’s unprecedented. It’s—goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it.”