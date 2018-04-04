As Fabolous domestic abuse scandal continues to unravel, a new report claims the rapper has officially been charged with aggravated assault. While their is damning evidence suggesting he committed the crime he is accused of, The Game is stepping in to defend him. Game recently showed his support for Fab on Instagram, accusing social media of tearing up another black family.

The Game slid into the comments section of The Shade Room on Apr. 3, where he left his thoughts regarding Fab’s reported charges. “Another black family torn apart over social media,” he wrote. “Look at everyone so happy to see them in shambles. Forget how all this plays out for their two young boys going forward or their daughter whose father figure was just plucked from the family picture by cultures vultures. Sad to see what the internet does to people’s sense of reality.”

The “Jesus Piece” artist also claimed that everyone (fans, social media users) is guilty of falling into the black hole that is social media gossip and ignoring the bigger picture. “We’re all guilty & the world is dying all around us, but we’re too self consumed to see it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhJfBzTlcO9/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom

As previously reported, Fabolous is accused of punching his ex-girlfriend Emily B in the face seven times. The blows were so powerful that he reportedly knocked her two front teeth out. Following initial reports, video surfaced of the rapper fighting and threatening Emily and her father.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office will reportedly handle this case. Fab is reportedly due in court at an undisclosed date later this month. If found guilty, the “You Be Killin Em” artist could face three to five years in prison as well as a maximum fine of $15,000.