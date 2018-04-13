Musical collisions between the old and new school performers remain current in hip-hop, but for R&B, the genre’s legends are taking a different approach. The Temptations recently covered The Weeknd’s “Earned It” from his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness.

The Motown pioneers are known for their hits like “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” or “Just My Imagination.” In March, the group was added to the National Recording Registry in the Library of Congress for Motown Records’ first number one song, “My Girl.” In preparation for their upcoming album, All the Time (May 4), the ensemble decided to give fans a taste of what’s to come.

The album also features covers of songs from various artists including Bruno Mars, Maxwell, and Michael Jackson. Three original songs from the group’s members Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs, and Willie Greene will also be featured.

This is the group’s first album in eight years. Listen to them beautifully harmonize over the slow melody and add their own flair.