The Weeknd Releases Behind-The-Scene Footage Of ‘My Dear Melancholy’ Sessions, ‘He Was Never There’

The Weeknd is enjoying the fruits of his labor. Today (April 9), the Trilogy singer released behind-the-scenes footage of his latest EP My Dear Melancholy titled, He Was Never There.

This Joachim Johnson-directed six minute clip takes its title from The Weeknd’s record “I Was Never There,” featuring French producer Gesaffelstein. He Was Never There consists of video footage captured during the recording sessions of My Dear Melancholy, as well as audio clips from The Weeknd.

The singer born Abel Tesfaye recently released two moody video clips for songs off the album–“Call Out My Name,” and “Try Me.”

My Dear Melancholy, opened at No.1 on Billboard 200 charts, the Trilogy singer scored his third No. 1 in a row, after “Starboy” in 2016 and “Beauty Behind the Madness” in 2015. My Dear Melancholy, had the equivalent of 169,000 sales in the United States last week, which included 141 million streams and 68,000 copies sold as a complete album, according to Nielsen.

Watch He Was Never There above.