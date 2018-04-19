Marvel is further extending its reach into the music world. Still reeling off the box office success of Black Panther, they’ve tapped into another entertainer affiliated with the blockbuster hit. The Weeknd, who contributed the pulsing song “Pray For Me” to the movie soundtrack, has teamed up with the comic behemoth to put forth the graphic novel named after his 2016 album, The Weeknd Presents: Starboy.

While the formal announcement of the collaboration was made during Comic Con, Entertainment Weekly provided us with an exclusive first look at the graphic novel. According to EW, the R&B singer’s main character follows “a cannibalistic criminal mastermind known as Jack “The Chef” Smiley in order to save Alphatron.” The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, wrote the superhero comic alongside La Mar Taylor and Christos Gate, with illustration by Eric Nguyen and Guru-eFX.

The original comic in full is slated to hit stands June 13, but the special online edition (as well as posters) is available April 19.

All the while, The Weeknd continues to make waves on the music tip. His My Dear Melancholy album topped the Billboard 200 chart this forthcoming weekend (April 20) he will headline the Coachella stage for the second time. Sounds like winning all around. Check out a preview of the comic below.