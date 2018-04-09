They. Returns With New Music, “Thrive” And “Ain’t The Same”

Just ahead of their upcoming sets at Coachella, LA-based R&B duo, They., unveiled two freebies, “Thrive” and “Ain’t the Same,” over the weekend.

On “Thrive,” led by a brooding and funky backdrop, Drew and Dante walk a fine line between being grateful yet boastful.

“No regrets over here, bruh/If I die, ain’t no tellin’ where I’ll end up/Never lie, know these niggas ain’t my friends, bruh/I’m just coming for what’s mine, that, and then some/In this-this song/(No regrets, no regrets),” sings Dante on the hook.

The second track, “Ain’t the Same,” finds the Nü Religion crooners musing over a difficult breakup with their significant others.

“I can’t remember the last time I saw your face/But I can remember the last time you felt this way/Last time I talked to you, you told me you needed space/Tryna be me without you, oh it just ain’t the same,” sings Dante.

Back in December 2016, VIBE spoke to the Mind of a Genius Records signed singers about their style.

“There’s a lot of flavor and mix of different sounds out there. I brought all of those influences and blended them when I met this guy,” said Drew. “Everybody’s out for their self. That’s why it’s hard to really make it out there (D.C.). I had to go to L.A. before I really was able to spread my wings and find some type of success.”

They. released their freshman album, Nü Religion: HYENA, in Feb. 2017.

Stream “Thrive,” and “Ain’t the Same” below.