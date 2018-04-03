VH1’s popular holiday special Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms is returning this May 2018. Lala Anthony and Anthony Anderson will reprise their roles as hosts for the third annual Dear Mama just in time for Mother’s Day.

It is reportedly Anderson and Anthony’s third time hosting the television special. The celebration will follow its same format, inviting a number of A-list celebrities to pay tribute to their mothers and the women that helped shape their lives and careers. Some musicians will also be asked to perform during the special.

In the past, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Alicia Keys Will, Halle Berry, and Maxwell honored their mothers with beautiful musical tributes. Will Smith and his children (Jaden, Willow, and Trey) honored Jada Pinkett Smith with a thoughtful video.

Queen Latifah also honored her mother Rita Owens during the event. Owens recently passed away on Mar. 21, from a previous heart condition.

This year’s show will reportedly take place at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms on will air on VH1 on May 7, at 9 p.m. EST.