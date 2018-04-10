Trap music has gone on to be a driving force in hip-hop with pop acts also clinging onto the sound to remain in the kids good graces. The subgenre has had many rappers expand it’s sound including T.I., who has established himself as the creator of the term.

While Tip has shared this sentiment in the past, the entertainer reminded fans of his discography this week after Gucci Mane boasted he created trap music during his “So Icey” days in 2005 via his Instagram page. T.I. however, released the classic Trap Musik in 2003, exposing the sound to ears across the country with singles like, “Rubberband Man,” and “Be Eazy.”

“Ok, so again for the slow ones in the back. August 19th, 2003 birth of Trap Muzik and only fools dispute facts,” he said Monday (Apr. 9). He also alluded to Gucci’s comment with a metaphor about colonization. “FOH with that Christopher Columbus a** ‘Look what I discovered, even though they was already here a** sh*t!’ he said.

Gucci Mane doesn’t seem to be giving up. On Tuesday (Apr. 10), he tweeted, “King Of The Trap Aka #EvilGenius” with his label posting a screenshot of the rapper’s unearthed studio debut album. The album titled, La Flare was released in 2001 locally in Atlanta. The screenshot also includes Tip’s Trap Musik, but forgets to mention that the album was his sophomore debut.

T.I.’s studio debut album I’m Serious was released in June 2001. Cuts like “Dope Boyz,” and “You Ain’t Hard” illuminate imagery about the trap life while his single “I’m Serious” featuring Beenie Man had a more mainstream feel, but still odes to the trap in his lyrics. Either way, it’s pretty clear who popularized trap music.

Tip has given several interviews about trap music reiterating his claims as the creator of the subgenre. “A lot of people don’t really, really know that I created trap music,” he told Angie Martinez. “There was no such thing as trap music prior to [T.I.]. No such thing. It didn’t exist. It was Outkast and crunk, like that’s what it was. Organized Noize and crunk.”

He also shared how much the subgenre has grown over the years. “It has expanded so much, so wide, and so broad that at this point you just have to sit back and watch and just be proud,” he told HipHopDX in 2017. “As long as it’s people who come from that walk of life who could look to the charts and feel like there are hit records out there right now that represent them and their lifestyle, and talk about how they live every day, I feel like trap music is very much alive.”

