Tiffany Haddish is expanding her star power.

The actress and comedian is exec producing a new comedy series, Unsubscribed, which is currently in development at HBO, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The series will examine female blackness, beauty and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle. Actress Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson (HBO’s Divorce, Hulu’s Difficult People) will co-write and exec produce. The series is the first writing credit for Roquemore, who has appeared in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and Fox’s The Mindy Project.

Haddish has a first-look deal with HBO, where she will develop new projects with the premium cable outlet under a two-year pact. Unsubscribed is her first project under the deal.

The series is the latest for Haddish after her breakout success in Girls Trip. She is currently starring opposite Tracy Morgan in TBS’ The Last O.G. She will next be seen opposite Kevin Hart in Universal’s Night School and will voice the lead in the forthcoming Netflix animated series Tuca and Bertie.

She released a stand-up special on Showtime last year, and her first book in December, The Last Black Unicorn, made the New York Times’ best-seller list.

Haddish is repped by APA, Principato-Young and Del Shaw. Hanawalt is with UTA and Defiore & Co.

The article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter.