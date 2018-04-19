Tiffany Haddish is getting all the good things she deserves in 2018. She had a justified meltdown when she met her life idol, Oprah Winfrey, while chatting to Ellen DeGeneres. Jamie Foxx dubbed her the “Queen of Comedy.” She inked a deal with Netflix and hilariously sparked an epic whodunnit search for whoever bit Beyonce’s face.

Now, America’s new favorite comedienne (and one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People) has been tapped to grace the stage at this year’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival on July 28. Haddish will be hosting her first Just For Laughs Gala at 11 p.m. at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts. Other big name guests who will also be present in Montreal that weekend with galas of their own include Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Carr and Jo Koy.

Expect additional laughs from the likes of Maz Jobrani, Gina Brillon, Francisco Ramos, Matteo Lane, Orny Adams, Robert Kelly, Brad Williams, Nikki Glaser, Mike Britt, Ms. Pat and Derek Seguin. Down to get in on all the jokes? Tickets for the fest are available here.

