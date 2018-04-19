TIME released their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world, and many of the people included in the 2018 list were certainly the names on everybody’s lips this past year.

In this year’s edition, you can find activist Tarana Burke, rapper Cardi B, comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish, entertainer Jennifer Lopez, writer and actress Issa Rae, comedian and host Trevor Noah, director Ryan Coogler, screenwriter/actress Lena Waithe, actor Sterling K. Brown and many more.

In each blurb about the selected influencers, high-profile people have written kind words about the honorees.

“Tiffany is bringing a whole new level of fresh to the comedy scene,” writes Kevin Hart of his Night School co-star, who is featured on one of the six covers for the magazine. “She’s just so authentic and unfiltered. You never know what’s going to come out of her mouth. And you can tell she’s having fun—she’s seen a time when things couldn’t get any worse, and she’s giving it all she has.”

Burke, who founded the #MeToo movement, is also one of TIME’s cover stars. Actress and friend Gabrielle Union writes, “When you’ve been sidelined for so long, it’s exhilarating to know that such a powerful voice is finally breaking through. Tarana will continue to do this work, but the stage will be bigger and the microphone turned all the way up.”

