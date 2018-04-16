What could possibly go wrong during a Beyoncé performance? We couldn’t tell you. However, the Queen Bey’s mother, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, had a few concerns about her daughter’s history-making Coachella performance over the weekend.

The undisputed Queen of Instagram took to the social media site to discuss her initial reservations about the performance, which included homages to HBCU culture. The annual Indio, Calif. festival is known for having predominantly white attendees.

“I told Beyonce that i was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get,” she wrote on Instagram. “Her brave response to me made me feel a-bit selfish and ashamed. She said [she has] worked very hard to get to the point where i have a true voice and At this point in [her] life and [her] career [she] have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular.”

Bey also reportedly said that she hoped that by doing a blackety-black performance, the young people in the crowd would gain an interest in, and an appreciation for, black culture.

“…after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is, and young people black and white would listen to “LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING and see how amazing the words are for us all and bridge the gap. She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

She closed out her spiel by writing “I stand corrected.” There’s nothing like a performance with an underlying message, and Bey certainly achieved that.