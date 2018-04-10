JAY-Z covered an array of topics in his episode of the David Letterman-starring Netflix series My Guest Needs No Introduction, including his past infidelities, his mother’s coming out story, and his feelings on President Trump.

It seems like JAY-Z’s remarks on Trump’s effect on America ruffled a few feathers — specifically those of former The Blaze host, Tomi Lahren, who took to Fox News to address the music mogul.

She began her rant posing the question, “Why do all these Trump-deranged, selectively offended, loud-mouthed celebrities really hate this president?” before blasting the rapper for supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“JAY-Z, it’s pretty ironic that you think Donald Trump is a racist when you campaigned for Hillary Clinton! Remember that?” she said. “That would be Hillary Clinton, the woman who called young Black Americans ‘superpredators.’ The one who stood by Bill when signed the $30 billion crime bill that imposed the death penalty on dozens more crimes and mandated life sentences for some three-time offenders.”

During his My Guest Needs No Introduction Interview, Jay was asked to share his thoughts on the Trump administration, and said that Trump is “bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone, but it’s still here and we still gotta deal with it. We have to have the tough conversations; we have to talk about the N-word, we have to talk about why white men are so privileged in this country.”

Lahren added that Jay should “go back to rapping your filthy lyrics and celebrating your drug-dealing resume, and let Donald Trump make America great again for us all.”

Watch Lahren’s rant below.

This story was originally published on Billboard.