Topless Protester Rushes Bill Cosby At Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby’s retrial for his sexual assault case reportedly kicked off to a rocky start. A topless, female protester reportedly hopped the barricade and rushed the disgraced comedian as he headed into a Philadelphia court on Monday (Apr. 9), The New York Daily News reports.

According to video footage taken at the scene, a black female wearing nothing but red body paint on her upper half (she had the phrases “Cosby Rapis” (sic), “Women’s Lives Matter” written on her body, as well as the names of various Cosby accusers), jumped over the designated perimeters as Cosby was walking. She did not make contact with the actor. Instead, she stepped in front of Cosby and his legal team, yelling: “Hey, hey, hey! Women’s lives matter!”

Following her stand of activism, the woman was reportedly tackled to the ground by a group of police officers who on the scene. After she was contained, she was reportedly cuffed and taken into custody. As seen in the video however, Cosby didn’t seem too bothered by the incident. He continued to smile and walk into the courthouse.

Cosby has reportedly return to court for the retrial regarding Andrea Constand’s rape case, in which she alleged Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004. The original trial took place in June 2017, but ended in a hung jury. Constand is one of dozens of women that have come forward accusing Cosby of rape and sexual misconduct. Opening arguments for the trial will reportedly begin today.

Check out the vide of the protester below.