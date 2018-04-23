Toronto Van Collision Leaves 9 Dead, 16 Injured

Alek Minassian, 25, is in custody in Toronto after driving a rented van recklessly, killing nine people, injuring 16, and leaving behind a “trail of destruction,” per CNN.

The incident reportedly took place this afternoon (Apr. 23) around 1:30 p.m. Police received calls regarding a van in the North York area colliding with people on the street. According to the district police of Toronto Fire Stephen Powell, the suspect reportedly covered half-a-mile to a mile in the vehicle.

Authorities are deeming the incident a terrorist attack. The suspect Minassian was reportedly known to Toronto officials before today’s collision. After the van was found, he was taken into custody.

“Ten patients were transported Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and two were declared dead at the hospital, said Dr. Dan Cass, executive vice-president and chief medical officer,” writes CNN. “[Cass] said five patients were in critical condition and three were in serious condition.”

In recent years, news of pedestrian collisions have taken over the news cycle. There have been similar attacks which have taken place in New York, Barcelona and Nice, France.

“Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We’re obviously going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours,” said Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.