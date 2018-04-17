Travi$ Scott And Quavo Unveil “Black And Chinese” Video

Travi$ Scott and Quavo decided to revisit their collaborative project Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho to release the music visuals for “Black and Chinese.”

Here, Quavo adds more director credits to his resume–alongside DAPS. The black and white visuals are pretty straight forward: each scene is filled with luscious, half-clad women and shots of Huncho and Jack’s jewelry.

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho was released in Dec. 2017 and features Migos members Takeoff and Offset. On the production side, the likes of Murda Beatz, Buddha Bless, Vinylz, Southside, Cardo, TM88, Travis Scott, among others handle the album’s sound.

In related news, during an interview with Zane Lowe, Nicki Minaj recently revealed that Quavo played a role in creating tension between Nicki and Cardi B. Once the news hit the ‘Net, Quavo quickly apologized to Barbz, Nicki said in a Tweet.

He apologized. Y’all can stop torturing him now. The Generous Queen FORGIVES. When he told me what y’all were doing in them comments I fell TF out. Love you guys tho. For LIFE. https://t.co/jnNF61dSWD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 14, 2018

Also Migos’ Culture II album is currently sitting at No. 6 on Billboard 200 charts.

Watch the video for “Black and Chinese” above.