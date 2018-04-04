Trevor Jackson is having a busy and blessed 2018. The Indiana native recently released his latest musical project, Rough Drafts Pt. 1., and is currently entertaining fans on the road with Justine Skye on the ULTRAVIOLET tour, where he’s performing his latest tracks.

The multi-hyphenate is also making sure his acting muscles stay flexin’. Not only is Jackson starring in the Freeform show grown-ish (which was recently renewed for a second season), but he’s also the leading man in the upcoming Director X- feature film, Superfly. Be on the lookout for the film when it drops Jun. 15.

VIBE caught up with the busy 21-year-old to “taco bout” his latest entertainment endeavors, all while enjoying some fine cuisine, courtesy of Choza Taqueria in Midtown Manhattan.

Check out the video below.