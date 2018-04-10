Trey Songz Felony Domestic Violence Case Is Rejected By LA District Attorney

Trey Songz received some good news this week. According to a report by TMZ, the R&B singer’s domestic violence case has been dropped by the L.A. District Attorney.

Songz’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave LAPD statements from several witnesses that refuted the account from the alleged victim Andrea Buera–which allegedly took place during NBA All-Star Weekend February 2017. Buera claimed that Songz assaulted her so badly that she vomited and had a concussion.

Buera hired well-known lawyer Lisa Bloom as her representative, which resulted in Songz turning himself in to police in March 2018. He was later released on $50.000 bond. While awaiting trial, the Trigga artist proclaimed his innocence by saying that he was “being lied on an falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

However, the case will be passed on to LA’s city and could result in a misdemeanor domestic violence.

In late 2017, he was accused of attacking a woman outside a strip club in Philadelphia. The unidentified woman is reportedly seeking $50,000 from the singer after the alleged encounter.