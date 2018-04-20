Trippie Redd has been stunting on the competition with his erratic visuals. Back in February, the Ohio native dropped off his zombie-filled horror flick “Dark Knight Dummo” with Travis Scott. The “Hellboy” rapper continues to embrace his post-Apocalyptic theme with his brand new video for “Deadman’s Wonderland.”

In the visual adaptation of his banger off A Love Letter to You 2, Redd brings us to his Mad Max-inspired world where he’s on the run from scientists in hazmat suits. With director Matt Keane behind the lens, we follow him throughout his journey in the desert. After he links up with singer Forever Anti Pop, both artists join forces to defeat a squad of creepy bandits.

His extravagant music video comes shortly after fueling the excitement for his highly anticipated debut album. In March, Redd said his follow-up to Angels & Demons will feature contributions from Lil Wayne and Eyrkah Badu. Then, earlier this month (April 9), Trippie took to Instagram to give his fans a preview of a guitar-based song with unreleased vocals.

While we wait for more album updates, watch Trippie Redd’s new video for “Deadman’s Wonderland” below.