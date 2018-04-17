Trouble Calls Out Fake Friends In “Selfish” Video

Trouble’s Edgewood project is garnering a lot of acclaim from music critics–and righty so. Edgewood is a solid project. Today (April 17), the Atlanta native keeps that momentum going by releasing brand new music visuals for “Selfish.”

With Derek Schklar behind the lens, the black and white visuals is not packed with the glam of jewelry, women and fast cars. Instead, Trouble and his comrades walk through a mall mouthing the lyrics about men and women with loose morals.

“You say you love me I ain’t seen it/All this money just got you fiendin’/You gon do next to anything for this/I tell you my dawg I seen it/Fake love my dawg won’t see it/Fuck all that dawg, I done felt it/Muhfucka be so selfish/Like yeah, I keep it pushin’ like I’m on the block/Keep it pushin you don’t rock how I rock/Keep it pushin’ like I’m on the block/Keep it pushin’ you don’t rock how I rock,” raps Trouble on the hook.

Edgewood, which was spearheaded by singles “Real is Rare” and the Drake-assisted “Bring it Back,” was released on March 23 and is Trouble’s first Ear Drummer project. The 16-song album features Drake, The-Weeknd, Boozie Badazz, Quavo, Fetty Wap, among others. Production is handled by Mike WiLL Made-It, as well as Zaytoven and 30 Roc.

In related news, Trouble was released from jail in January, after serving two months in Dekalb County Jail for drug possession. Trouble had originally turned himself in in November after being hit with multiple drug-related charges.

Also check out Trouble’s interview with Genius’ Rob Markman, where Trouble shares his story and journey from the streets, jail to the rap game, as well as working with Drake and Mike Will Made-It.

Watch the video above.