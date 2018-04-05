After Tupac was signed to Death Row Records and evolved into a meteoric superstar as 1996 came in, his short list of rivals and foes grew to become quite a lengthy one. Now we learn that, in “Hail Mary” fashion, he had more than few surprises for his targets as he disses them in the original liner notes of his posthumous album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, which are now up for auction.

The original liner notes reveal an extensive version of the wrath he unleashed against Bad Boy Records (as a staff, record label and a crew), JAY-Z, Nas, Jacques “Haitian Jack” Agnant and Walter “King Tut” Johnson (who were allegedly involved in his 1995 Quad Studios shooting), Dr. Dre, Mobb Deep and many more who, according to Pac, were “quietly conspiring my downfall.” The liner notes also reveal that he referred to radio legend and daytime talk show host Wendy Williams as a “a fat b***h,” calls Mobb Deep “no record selling a**es,” takes shots at Dr. Dre by calling him a “closet homo” and De La Soul “4 being mad at me 4 living well while they live like fat washed up Bums.”

Although the liner notes were condensed and heavily edited for its final iteration, as it read, “WAR TIME! Worldwide, Nationwide, Citywide, Real N***az Do Real Things,” he still savagely dissed most of these artists on the album with “Bomb First (My Second Reply),” “Toss It Up,” and “Against All Odds.”

The handwritten notes are being sold by Gotta Have Rock And Roll, who states that they received them from “a very close family friend of Tupac” and will be opening their bid at $30,000. If you have got an extra $30,000 or more lying around, the auction will start on Wednesday, April 11.