An arrest was made in the armed robbery of Safaree Samuels just after the rapper shared the terrifying event in an interview with Angie Martinez.

The incident happened in the early hours Monday (Apr. 2) when the Love & Hip Hop star was heading to the radio station from New Jersey. Martinez noticed something was off with the typically playful Safaree and asked what was going on. From there, the 36-year-old became emotional and struggled to admit that he “got robbed at gunpoint” by “two dudes with guns” a few hours ago.

“Two dudes with guns just ran up on me, me face down on the floor with a gun to my head. They just took everything,” said Safaree. The experience especially hit home as he admitted to Martinez that his uncle recently was killed in a robbery. He also said $175,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from him. “I had at least $175,000 on me [in jewelry]. I had two big joints [on my neck] but the heaviest thing was my AP (Audemars Piguet) which was flooded at least $16,000,” he said. “I also had on a crazy pinky ring that was like $15,000.” Although he struggled at times to speak, he said he didn’t want to cancel the interview.

This morning was probably 1 of the worst scariest nights of my life.

Police arrested two suspects in the robbery Shawn Harewood and Jonathan Ricketts, with another unidentified man on the run. The men were captured after brief chase on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan. During the pursuit, one of the suspects crashed the car which forced cops to pursue them on foot. NYPD joined the search and helped to capture the men 12 blocks apart from one another.

