Tyga is reportedly in legal trouble… again. The rapper is reportedly being sued for unpaid rent, according to TMZ. While this may not be the first red flag for the artist, it is for his 5-year-old son King Cairo. Apparently, King is also being sued for unpaid rent because his father put his name on the lease, TMZ reports.

According to court documents, T. Raww rented the Beverley Hills mansion for $4,000 a month in Mar. 2017. While the rapper seemed to be paying his bills on time at first, he allegedly stopped making payments once Jan. 2018 rolled around. King Cairo is reportedly listed as “other defendants” in the lawsuit because his name is on the lease. Since he is still in kindergarten though, it’s likely he won’t have to fork over any of the money.

But this all doesn’t seem to be bothering Tyga. Shortly after the lawsuit was made public, the rapper was reportedly spotted flaunting a brand new Maybach and Bugatti outside of his mansion on Instagram. He was also seen cruising around in his orange Bugatti on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles on Friday (Mar. 30).

Hopefully Tyga will be able to settle his legal issues soon before it destroys his son’s future credit.