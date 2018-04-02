Tyler, The Creator Shouts Out Timothee Chalamet On New Song “OKRA”

Tyler, The Creator released a surprise track Thursday (Mar. 29) in the form of a two-and-a-half minute bass-heavy tune called “OKRA.”

In the description of the accompanying YouTube video, Tyler describes the single as “a throwaway song.” He also posted the lyrics, which include a shout out to Call Me By Your Name’s Timothee Chalamet and his smooth complexion, among other references: “Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me/Skin glowing clear of acne/Diamonds see through so holographic.”

On Twitter, the rapper was equally as blasé about “OKRA,” even posting a status noting that he will “promote this song for the next 5 days, then continue to live a normal life.”

