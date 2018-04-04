Congrats are in order for actor and singer Tyrese Gibson and his wife, social worker Samantha Lee Gibson.

It’s been confirmed that the couple are expecting their first child together- a daughter- in September. This will be Tyrese’s second child; he has a daughter named Shayla with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell.

“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Tyrese told People on Wednesday (Apr. 4). “It’s unbelievable.”

Rumors about the Fast & Furious star’s wife possibly being pregnant swirled in late-2017, however, Tyrese shut the talk down via Instagram. He said that being prescribed a psych drug called Rexulti resulted in falsifying reports.

“To clear the air cause I’m an open book and got nothing to hide,” he wrote. “My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one).”

The couple wed in a 2017 Valentine’s Day ceremony. After a tumultuous few months for the multi-hyphenate, it appears that things could be turning around for the Four Brothers star. We wish him and his growing family the best.