Congrats: Tyrese And His Wife Are Expecting A Daughter
Congrats are in order for actor and singer Tyrese Gibson and his wife, social worker Samantha Lee Gibson.
It’s been confirmed that the couple are expecting their first child together- a daughter- in September. This will be Tyrese’s second child; he has a daughter named Shayla with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell.
“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Tyrese told People on Wednesday (Apr. 4). “It’s unbelievable.”
Rumors about the Fast & Furious star’s wife possibly being pregnant swirled in late-2017, however, Tyrese shut the talk down via Instagram. He said that being prescribed a psych drug called Rexulti resulted in falsifying reports.
“To clear the air cause I’m an open book and got nothing to hide,” he wrote. “My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one).”
The couple wed in a 2017 Valentine’s Day ceremony. After a tumultuous few months for the multi-hyphenate, it appears that things could be turning around for the Four Brothers star. We wish him and his growing family the best.
It’s not a rumor……. So proud to share the news! I will never forget when my wife told me these words….. “Take my hand and never let go, I will love you and stand with you through thick and thin from my heart, our love will inspire others to lovers to love deeper… Take my hand and where ever you lead me I will follow you around the world”.. -Samantha Gibson I love you too………. Truly.. I guess the world knows now…….