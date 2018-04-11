Vince Carter Plans To Play In The NBA For One More Season

It looks like Drake might get his wish. Veteran NBA player Vince Carter revealed that he plans on playing in the league for his 21st season. In a passage published by The Undefeated, Carter expressed interest in ending his legacy with any team that’s willing to receive him.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of teams that’ll make moves and have spots available and are going to need something from a guy,” he shared. “Hopefully that I can bring to the table.” Carter has a storied career that birthed nicknames like Vinsanity and Half-Man, Half-Amazing. The 41-year-old began his trajectory with the Toronto Raptors and adorned the jerseys of the Orlando Magic to the Memphis Grizzlies.

After promoting The Carter Effect at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, executive producer Drake said he would like to see Carter return to the Raptors and how the sportsman’s career helped influence his own.

“It just let me know that it was possible. It was confidence. It was the realization that it was attainable,” Drake said. “This guy could come over here and lift us up. Imagine if it was one of us that could make it out there.”