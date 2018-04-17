Vince Staples Says R. Kelly’s “People” Are Looking For Him

After unleashing a viral rant condemning R. Kelly for being a reported “child molester,” rapper Vince Staples says the singer’s “people” are now aware of his comments.

On Monday (Apr. 16), the 24-year-old rapper spoke with Nadeska Alexis at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The anchor asked the Big Fish Theory artist about his recent legal woes which prompted an unsolicited reveal – he referenced Kelly as a “f****ing piece of sh*t.” When Alexis tried to steer away from the topic by saying “let’s never talk about R. Kelly,” that only appeared to make Staples more indignant.

“R. Kelly never went to jail and he’s a f**king child molester,” Staples said. “He’s a child molester and he pees on people and he can’t read and write, and he didn’t go to jail. I’m a good person, R. Kelly’s a piece of f**king sh*t. So if piece of f**king sh*t R. Kelly didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, then I’ll be alright.”

When Alexis told Staples he was going to get her fired, he bluntly replied, “They should have booked R. Kelly if they like R. Kelly so much. He would have pissed on somebody in the crowd because he pees on children.” Staples then took to Twitter to further his “pretty logical” take on the singer/songwriter.

While everybody overreacting to my pretty logical take on Robert Kelly I’m gonnna leave you an image of black excellence. Repost for 65 years of good luck. #freepacslimm #wakandaonthe4yard pic.twitter.com/bFaO3LKzjG — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 16, 2018

I just got a text saying R. Kelly people is looking for me. Guess it’s time to get security, the Pied Piper is coming…. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 17, 2018